Last month, Philly two-piece Girlpool announced Powerplant, a new LP the band describes as embracing a “devastating emotional pragmatism.” That emphasis is clear in their latest single, “It Gets More Blue”, which exudes a sepia-toned melancholy without sacrificing the urgent riffage of the band’s sound.

Directed by Amalia Irons from a concept by the band’s Harmony Tividad, the accompanying music video sets outsized emotional theatrics and dimestore costumes against a hazy, lo-fi milieu. Watch it above.

Powerplant drops on May 12th via ANTI- Records.

The band has also announced opening acts for its upcoming summer tour. They include rising artist Vagabon, Frankie Cosmos side project Lexie, Baltimore trio Snail Mail, and Brooklyn rockers IAN SWEET.

Girlpool 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom*

05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

05/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore*

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry* $

06/01 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill* $

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle* $

06/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club$

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern$

06/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB$

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall$ ~

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw$ ~

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer$ ~

06/11 – Washington, DC @ Rock + Roll Hotel^ ~

06/13 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

06/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

06/16 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s*

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda*

06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe*

06/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*

* = w/ Snail Mail

$ = w/ Ian Sweet

^ = w/ Vagabon

~ = w/ Lexie