Electronic duo Goldfrapp released their seventh LP last month, the lovely and majestic Silver Eye, pairing with it a video for its first single, “Anywhere”. In that clip, Alison Goldfrapp set the vibrant track against the idyllic, yet eerie, volcanic island of Fuerteventura as a group of dancers navigated its bright, sandy expanse. The band’s brand new video for “Systemagic” also employs dancers, but drops them into a decidedly less sunny locale.

Directed by Goldfrapp herself, the video reflects the song’s jagged synths and disco beats in its dark, smoky setting, which gives way to splashes of light as the dancers execute performative choreography that seems to oscillate between sexuality and self-harm. Watch it above.