Gorillaz announce North American tour, festival appearances galore

Gorillaz will return on April 28th with Humanz, their first new album in seven years. In support, the Damon Albarn’s acclaimed animated band has just announced a North American tour, including headlining slots at several festivals. In addition to previously announced appearances at Quebec City Summer Festival and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival, the band will take the stage at New York’s Meadows Music Festival, Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival, and Miami’s III Points Festival. See the full docket below.

The tour kicks off July 8th at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. It was previously reported that the band was planning a US version of its Demon Dayz Festival in the Windy City, though today’s press release offers no confirmation of this. However, it definitely seems like an appropriate enough venue for such a large-scale event.

(Read: Damon Albarn has 40-45 Gorillaz songs still to be released, plus there’s a TV series in the works)

What the aforementioned press release does do, however, is tease appearances from the many Humanz collaborators: “As always, Gorillaz will be joined onstage by a stellar lineup of featured artists—the new album offering such possibilities as Jehnny Beth (Savages), Danny Brown, Benjamin Clementine, De La Soul, D.R.A.M., Peven Everett, Anthony Hamilton, Grace Jones, Zebra Katz, Kelela, Mavis Staples, Vince Staples, Popcaan, Pusha T, Jamie Principle and Kali Uchis, among others.”

Check out the Gorillaz’s as-yet-announced tour schedule below, followed by their latest Humanz teaser, “Let Me Out” featuring Pusha T and Mavis Staples.

Gorillaz 2017 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Margate, UK @ Demon Dayz Festival

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

07/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival

07/17 – Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/28-30 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Music & Arts Festival

07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

09/15-17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

09/22 – Kansas City, MI @ Sprint Center

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center

10/05 – Los Angeles CA @ The Forum

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival