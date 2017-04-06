Gorillaz’s new album Humanz boasts 14 tracks (five more appear on the deluxe edition). So far, we’ve heard four of them: “Ascension” featuring Vince Staples, “Saturnz Barz” featuring Popcaan, “Andromeda” featuring D.R.A.M., and “We Got the Power” featuring Savages’ “Jehnny Beth. Now, Damon Albarn is previewing another one of Humanz’s noteworthy collaborations: “Let Me Out”, which pairs soul goddess Mavis Staples alongside rap kingpin Pusha T. Listen to the song along with a brief interview with Albarn below.

Due out April 28th, Humanz marks Gorillaz’s first new album in six year. By the sound of it, however, we won’t have to wait nearly as long for its follow-up. Speaking to Zane Lowe, Albarn said he has between 40 or 45 tracks as yet unreleased. “I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he explained. “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

Humanz Tracklist:

01. Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

02. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

03. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

04. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

05. Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

06. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

07. Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

08. Busted and Blue

09. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

10. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

11. Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

12. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

13. Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

14. We Got The Power (feat. Noel Gallagher and Jehnny Beth)

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

15. The Apprentice (feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

16. Halfway To The Halfway House (feat. Peven Everett)

17. Out Of Body (feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana

18. Ticker Tape (feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

19. Circle Of Friendz (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)