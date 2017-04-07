Gorillaz’s hotly anticipated Humanz album arrives April 28th through Parlophone. We’ve heard a handful of LP tracks thus far, including yesterday’s Mavis Staples and Pusha T collaboration “Let Me Out”. Today, the world gets even more of the British apes with a double dose of new remixes.

English DJ/producer Bonobo has reworked “Andromeda” featuring D.R.A.M., successfully packaging together a snappy update. Meanwhile, Germany-based beatmaker Claptone has coated the Noel Gallagher– and Jehnny Beth-assisted “We Got the Power” with a house-inspired sheen.

Stream both below.

Gorillaz also recently shared a remix of “Ascension” (featuring Vince Staples), helmed by Nic Fanciulli, as well as Banx & Ranx’s reworking of “Saturnz Barz”.