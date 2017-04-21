Gorillaz launch global listening party app for new album Humanz

Gorillaz have launched a new app that allows fans to tune into a “global listening party” for their new album, Humanz, ahead of its April 28th release date. Using augmented reality technology, the app works a lot like Pokemon Go in that users must participate in something of scavenger hunt to find one of the specific “party” locations to unlock the stream.

“Fans will be invited – via the app – to the Humanz House Party, an exclusive worldwide listening event which will allow fans to hear the new album in full for the first time,” notes a press release. “The Humanz House Party will be the largest ever geo-specific listening experience bringing people together across 500 locations.”

Listening sessions began this morning and will be live for the next three days. Other goodies, such as band member playlists, can also be accessed through the app, which is available for download on Android and iOS.

Below, check out a trailer for the app.

In addition, Gorillaz have announced an intimate show at New York’s Rough Trade outpost on Tuesday, April 25th. To score a coveted ticket, fans must stop by the record store on the day of the concert and pre-order the album in exchange for a wristband for admission. Two days later, the band is scheduled to appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. A full-fledged North American tour will follow in July.