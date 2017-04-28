Menu
Gorillaz perform “Let Me Out” with Pusha T and a digital Mavis Staples on Colbert — watch

Celebrating the release of Humanz with an intense late night performance

April 28, 2017
Gorillaz celebrated the release of their first record in seven years, Humanzwith an appearance on Colbert last night. As should just be expected at this point with a project of this magnitude, the band put on an incredible performance. Bandleader Damon Albarn was joined by musicians Seye Adelekan, Jesse Hackett, Mike Smith, Karl Vanden Bossche, Gabriel Wallace, Jeff Wooton, and a whole chorus of backup singers to deliver “Let Me Out”. Guest collaborator Pusha T took the mic next to Albarn, and though the legendary Mavis Staples unfortunately wasn’t on hand, this is Gorillaz, so her presence was added to the broadcast thanks to some holographic overlaying. Check out video of the intense performance above.

(Read: Gorillaz in 10 Songs)

This won’t be the last time you see Gorillaz on the telly. Creative director Jamie Hewlett recently revealed details of a planned animated series set to run for 10 episodes in 2018. The band also has a massive run of North American tour dates coming up that includes stops at  The MeadowsOutside LandsLife is Beautiful, and more. The band will also hold their inaugural Demon Dayz festival on June 10th in Margate, UK, with rumors of a US version taking place in Chicago.

