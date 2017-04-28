Gorillaz release first new album in seven years, Humanz: Stream/download

It’s finally here. After seven years and an intense international marketing blitz involving secret shows, global listening parties, and virtual reality experiences, Gorillaz have released their hotly anticipated new album, Humanz.

Streaming now via Apple Music (stay tuned for a Spotify embed), the album comes seven years after the animated band’s last album, Plastic Beach. The story of what the band members were up to between the two records was revealed in a series of books for each character: Noodle, Russel, Murdoc, and 2D.

(Read: Gorillaz in 10 Songs)

Like past Gorillaz albums, Humanz is jam packed with guest collaborators, this time aimed at impressing the teenage daughter of band mastermind Damon Albarn. Artist featured on the record include Noel Gallagher, Mavis Staples, Carly Simon, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Kelela, D.R.A.M., Vince Staples, and Danny Brown, among others.

In her review of the album, which you can read here, Nina Corcoran says that “by creating an album that rapidly shifts between genre, tempo, and vocalists, Gorillaz push their digital pop act forward without leaning too heavily on their respective disguises.”

Following a secret show in London during which they debuted much of Humanz and an incredibly intimate performance at New York’s Rough Trade earlier this week, Gorillaz will head out on tour this summer. Their entire itinerary can be found here; it includes headlining spots at a number of festivals such as New York’s The Meadows, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful. The band will also hold their inaugural Demon Dayz festival on June 10th in Margate, UK, with rumors of a US version taking place in Chicago.

Humanz Tracklist:

01. Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

02. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

03. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

04. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

05. Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

06. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

07. Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

08. Busted and Blue

09. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

10. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

11. Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

12. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

13. Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

14. We Got The Power (feat. Noel Gallagher and Jehnny Beth)

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

15. The Apprentice (feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

16. Halfway To The Halfway House (feat. Peven Everett)

17. Out Of Body (feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana

18. Ticker Tape (feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

19. Circle Of Friendz (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)