We’re just a fews days away from the release of Humanz, the hotly anticipated and highly hyped new album from Gorillaz. The band launched a global listening party for the record via their app over the weekend, but those who missed the stream are in luck. Today, a bonus track from the effort has been unleashed for all to hear.

Entitled “The Apprentice”, the track features guest appearances from British soul crooner Rag‘n’Bone Man, New York rapper Zebra Katz, and London singer RAY BLK. The track is an utterly cool electric R&B jam built on sharp electronics and the sounds of dripping water. Take a listen below.

The trio of collaborators are just a handful of the numerous guests Damon Albarn tapped for Humanz to impress his teenaged daughter. Mavis Staples and Pusha T come together on “Let Me Out”, “Saturnz Barz” features Popcaan, D.R.A.M. raps on “Andromeda”, “We’ve Got the Power” teams Noel Gallagher with Savages’ Jehnny Beth, and “Ascension” includes bars from Vince Staples. Grace Jones also guests on “Charger”, which was teased during a live Q&A with the band’s 2D and Murdoc last week. Other collaborators include Danny Brown, Carly Simon, Kelela, and De Le Soul.

Humanz is out April 28th via Parlophone. The band will head out on an expansive North American tour to support the record, including stops at several high-profile festivals including San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful, and The Meadows in New York City.

Humanz Tracklist:

01. Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

02. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

03. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

04. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

05. Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

06. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

07. Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

08. Busted and Blue

09. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

10. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

11. Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

12. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

13. Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

14. We Got The Power (feat. Noel Gallagher and Jehnny Beth)

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

15. The Apprentice (feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

16. Halfway To The Halfway House (feat. Peven Everett)

17. Out Of Body (feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana

18. Ticker Tape (feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

19. Circle Of Friendz (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)