Gorillaz team with Sonos to launch “Spirit House” experiences in Brooklyn, Berlin, and Amsterdam

Part of what makes Gorillaz so incredible is the entire virtual world that’s been created around the band. Now, fans will be able to actually enter the digital abode of Murdoc, 2D, Russel and Noodle via a series of pop-up “Spirit Houses” created in conjunction with home sound system company Sonos.

In anticipation of the impending release of Gorillaz’s Humanz and Sonos’ new PLAYBASE speaker, these Spirit Houses will present an opportunity to enter the lounge of Gorillaz’s virtual home. A press release describes the spaces as “an immersive, high fidelity experience” that allows fans to experience “exclusive music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology.” As Murdoc himself puts it, “Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip.”

The Spirit House will open first in Brooklyn on April 21st-23rd, followed by appearances in Berlin (April 28th-30th) and Amsterdam (May 6th). Entry is completely free with an RSVP at Sonos.com/Gorillaz. Below, check out a trailer previewing the immersive experience.

Humanz arrives April 28th. Watch the video for “Saturnz Barz”: