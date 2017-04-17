Graphic designer Butcher Billy turned famous love songs into Stephen King books and movies

The Internet is a sick and twisted place, but sometimes genius prevails.

The latest example comes from world renowned graphic designer Butcher Billy. This time around, he took all of your favorite love songs, ranging from Hall and Oates’ “Maneater” to Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” to Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Hells”, and reimagined them as books and movies by Maine’s most celebrated author Stephen King.

His explanation is quite simple:

“This series imagines an alternate universe in which some of the most hopeless, desperate and tragic heartbreak songs of the 70’s and 80’s were actually novels written by Stephen King. The concept is to look at the dark side of love through the lenses of pop culture, bringing twisted aspects of his classic stories to play with the original meanings of the songs – that can be completely subverted or strangely emphasized, while paying tribute to the vintage design of the original book covers.”

To go the extra nostalgic mile, he even re-conceptualized a few of them as film adaptations.