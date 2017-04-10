Last October, Grizzly Bear surfaced from a four-years-long hibernation to reveal that their Shields follow-up was “90 percent done.” Last week, the Brooklyn indie band stoked anticipation for an impending album announcement by relaunching a new website and Instagram, where they shared a mysterious visual snippet of new music. Today, the group was back at it with yet another 30-second video clip.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

While last fall’s tweet promised to be the “last update until you hear [the new album],” it seems like Ed Droste and co can hardly contain their excitement. In March, Droste tweeted “can’t wait to share music,” and now now, they’ve shared two new music teasers in one week. Check out today’s clip below, followed by last Tuesday’s snippet.

Grizzly Bear’s new album will be their first since 2012’s Shields. The band’s most recent performance was at a Bernie Sanders rally last year, but it seems likely that they’ll hit the road in support of the new record, whenever it may drop.

