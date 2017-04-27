The sisterly rock trio known as HAIM have unveiled the first track from their long-awaited sophomore album. Sparsely arranged and led by the intimate vocals of Danielle Haim, it’s called “Right Now” and comes accompanied with a video directed by the great cinematic auteur Paul Thomas Anderson. Watch it above.

A one-time CoSign of ours, HAIM released their debut album, Days Are Gone, in 2013 and subsequently achieved massive success the world over. At last, they’ll return with their sophomore album, Something to Tell You, on July 7th.

In anticipation of the album’s release, HAIM have confirmed several live appearances. They’re set to serve as the musical guest on the May 13th episode of Saturday Night Live. They’ll also play several music festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, Seattle’s Bumbershoot, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.