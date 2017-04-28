Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam announce vinyl live album, I Won’t Let Up: Live at Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser and Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij released their collaborative album as Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine, back in September. The pair didn’t do much touring behind the release, with Leithauser mainly taking the road by himself. They did play a handful of shows as a duo, however, and one of those concerts is getting released as a new live album through Vinyl Me, Please.

Entitled I Won’t Let Up: Live at Music Hall of Williamsburg, the album was recorded during Leithauser and Rostam’s three-night stand at the eponymous venue in Brooklyn, New York. A limited edition, numbered version of the vinyl is being sold as part of a bundle along with tickets to Leithauser’s newly announced fall tour dates. From now until May 3rd at 10:00 a.m., you can purchase the bundle here with the password 1959. Vinyl Me, Please will release I Won’t Let Up later this fall.

As a preview of the album, live video of the duo performing “Rough Going” at the MHoW can be seen below.

Leithauser’s newly announced tour opens October 18th in Washington DC and stretches until November 11th in Portland, Oregon. In a Facebook post, he revealed that he’d be debuting newly recorded material at the shows, teasing “I play all of the instruments myself now”. Courtney Marie Andrews will provide support for the new dates. Find Leithauser’s complete itinerary below.

Hamilton Leithauser 2017 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre

05/11 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

05/12 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/31- 6/4 -Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/8-10 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06/15-18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/21-25 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/21-07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/23-25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

07/14-18 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

10/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/19 – Charlotte NC @ Visulite Theatre *

10/21 – Birmingham AL @ The Saturn *

10/23 – St Louis MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/24 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall *

10/26 – Minneapolis MN @ First Ave *

10/28 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/30 – Toronto ONT @ Danforth Music Hall *

11/01 – Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

11/03 – Boston MA @ Royale *

11/04 – Portland ME @ Port City Music Hall *

11/09 – San Diego CA @ Belly Up *

11/10 -Los Angeles CA @ The Fonda *

11/15 – Seattle WA @ Neptune Theatre *

11/16 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

* = w/ Courtney Marie Andrews

I Won’t Let Up: Live at Music Hall of Williamsburg Album Art: