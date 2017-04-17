Hans Zimmer was already one of the more compelling sets of the Coachella weekend, and then he went ahead and brought out Pharrell Williams. After blowing minds and hearts with music from Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator, the legendary film composer was joined onstage by Williams to perform “Freedom”. Watch fan-shot footage below. If you’re wondering the connection, Zimmer and Williams previously worked together on the score for Hidden Figures.

Pharrell just got on stage with the legendary Hans Zimmer at #Coachella!!! A post shared by Live For Live Music (@liveforlivemusic) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Zimmer’s Coachella setlist ran 18 songs, which is about half the number of songs he performed two nights prior at the Microsoft Theater in LA. Stupid festival curfews.

Setlist:

Dream Is Collapsing (Inception)

Mombasa (Inception)

Jack Sparrow (Pirates Of The Caribbean)

One Day (Pirates Of The Caribbean)

Up Is Down (Pirates Of The Caribbean)

He’s a Pirate (Pirates Of The Caribbean)

Circle of Life (The Lion King)

Under the Stars (The Lion King)

This Land (The Lion King)

The Wheat (Gladiator)

The Battle (Gladiator)

Elysium (Gladiator)

Now We Are Free (Gladiator)

Freedom (with Pharrell Williams)

Why So Serious? (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

Fear Will Find You (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

Aurora (Aurora)

Time (Inception)