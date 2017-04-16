Hans Zimmer kicks off first-ever North American tour with spectacular 34-song performance

Photo via Hans Zimmer Live

Composer Hans Zimmer is the mastermind behind countless iconic film scores, including Gladiator, The Lion King, The Dark Knight trilogy, and Inception. His full repertoire was on display last night as Zimmer kicked off his first-ever US tour at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Zimmer’s setlist spanned a 34 songs pulling from 17 of his scores. He performed multiple selections from Gladiator, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar before closing the show with a suite of songs from Inception.

Over the course of the evening, Zimmer was also joined by two special guests: South African musician Lebo M., who collaborated with Zimmer on The Lion King soundtrack, and composer James Newton Howard, who worked on The Dark Knight trilogy.

Watch fan-shot video from Zimmer’s performance and see the full setlist below. His US tour continues Sunday night with an appearance at Coachella. Lucky for us at home, the performance will be streamed online.

Setlist:

Driving / Discombobulate / Zoosters Breakout (Driving Miss Daisy, Sherlock Holmes and Madagascar)

Roll Tide (Crimson Tide)

160 BPM (Angels & Demons)

The Wheat (Gladiator)

The Battle (Gladiator)

Elysium (Gladiator)

Now We Are Free (Gladiator)

Chevaliers de Sangreal (The Da Vinci Code)

Circle of life (prelude) (The Lion King)

This Land (The Lion King)

Circle of Life (ending) (The Lion King)

Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)

One Day (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Up Is Down (Pirates of the Caribbean)

He’s a Pirate (Pirates of the Caribbean)

You’re So Cool (True Romance)

Main Theme (Rain Man)

What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving the World? (Man of Steel)

Is She With You? (Wonder Woman Theme) (Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice)

Journey to the Line (The Thin Red Line)

The Electro Suite (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)

Why So Serious? (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

Like a Dog Chasing Cars / Why Do We Fall? / Introduce a Little Anarchy (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

Bane Theme (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

Aurora (Aurora)

Day One (Interstellar)

Where We’re Going (Interstellar)

No Time For Caution (Interstellar)

Stay (Interstellar)

Dream Is Collapsing (Inception)

Mombasa (Inception)

Time (Inception)

Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

05/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

05/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/20 – Oslo, NO @ Forum Copenhagen

05/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

05/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena

05/28 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

06/01 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Sports Arena

06/02 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena

06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle D

06/09 – Frankfurt @ DE @ Commerzbank-Arena

06/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique

06/24 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes

06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/29 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theater

07/14 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/28 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands PAC

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

07/30 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Center

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/06 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena