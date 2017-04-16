Hans Zimmer kicks off first-ever North American tour with spectacular 34-song performance

Photo via Hans Zimmer Live
Composer Hans Zimmer is the mastermind behind countless iconic film scores, including Gladiator, The Lion King, The Dark Knight trilogy, and Inception. His full repertoire was on display last night as Zimmer kicked off his first-ever US tour at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Zimmer’s setlist spanned a 34 songs pulling from 17 of his scores. He performed multiple selections from Gladiator, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar before closing the show with a suite of songs from Inception.
Over the course of the evening, Zimmer was also joined by two special guests: South African musician Lebo M., who collaborated with Zimmer on The Lion King soundtrack, and composer James Newton Howard, who worked on The Dark Knight trilogy.
Watch fan-shot video from Zimmer’s performance and see the full setlist below. His US tour continues Sunday night with an appearance at Coachella. Lucky for us at home, the performance will be streamed online.
Setlist:
Driving / Discombobulate / Zoosters Breakout (Driving Miss Daisy, Sherlock Holmes and Madagascar)
Roll Tide (Crimson Tide)
160 BPM (Angels & Demons)
The Wheat (Gladiator)
The Battle (Gladiator)
Elysium (Gladiator)
Now We Are Free (Gladiator)
Chevaliers de Sangreal (The Da Vinci Code)
Circle of life (prelude) (The Lion King)
This Land (The Lion King)
Circle of Life (ending) (The Lion King)
Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)
One Day (Pirates of the Caribbean)
Up Is Down (Pirates of the Caribbean)
He’s a Pirate (Pirates of the Caribbean)
You’re So Cool (True Romance)
Main Theme (Rain Man)
What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving the World? (Man of Steel)
Is She With You? (Wonder Woman Theme) (Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice)
Journey to the Line (The Thin Red Line)
The Electro Suite (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)
Why So Serious? (The Dark Knight Trilogy)
Like a Dog Chasing Cars / Why Do We Fall? / Introduce a Little Anarchy (The Dark Knight Trilogy)
Bane Theme (The Dark Knight Trilogy)
Aurora (Aurora)
Day One (Interstellar)
Where We’re Going (Interstellar)
No Time For Caution (Interstellar)
Stay (Interstellar)
Dream Is Collapsing (Inception)
Mombasa (Inception)
Time (Inception)
Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater
04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
05/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
05/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/20 – Oslo, NO @ Forum Copenhagen
05/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
05/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena
05/28 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
06/01 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Sports Arena
06/02 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena
06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle D
06/09 – Frankfurt @ DE @ Commerzbank-Arena
06/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique
06/24 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes
06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/29 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
07/13 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theater
07/14 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/28 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands PAC
07/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
07/30 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Center
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
08/06 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena