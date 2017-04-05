Iggy Pop, Beck, NAS, Father John Misty to play MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst

MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst is a two-day music festival going down August 26th and 27th at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.

This year’s lineup, announced today, promises performances from Iggy Pop, Beck, NAS, Father John Misty, Spoon, Die Antwoord, Noname, Whitney, FIDLAR, Lizzo, PUP, White Reaper, San Fermin, Frankie Cosmos, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.

In addition to Portland, Project Pabst is staging festivals in three other cities in 2017, specifically: Denver, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. The Denver event, scheduled for May 20th, features Ice Cube, Phantogram, Kurt Vile, Danny Brown, and more.