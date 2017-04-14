Photo by Philip Cosores

Last month, Iggy Pop covered New Order and Joy Division at the annual Tibet House benefit show. Today, The Stooges legend is shifting his focus back to his original material by releasing a brand new single. Titled “Asshole Blues”, it’s a rickety, dust-covered number that sounds as though it were recorded during the early 20th century.

“I wrote a blues song about an asshole who’s out to get me. It’s full of negative energy. Listen at your own risk,” Pop told Rolling Stone of the track. “It’s fun to play the blues.”

Hear it for yourself down below (if you dare).

“Asshole Blues” is officially out April 21st as part of a new flexi disc series from Mag Mag, the label founded by indie rockers and Pop tour mates Jacuzzi Boys. The single follows “Aggrophobe”, a collaboration Pop did with UK outfit PINS. His last full-length album came in the form of Post Pop Depression, produced by QOTSA’s Josh Homme.