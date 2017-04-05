Israel forced to delay election due to upcoming Britney Spears concert

A number of artists have boycotted Israel over its ongoing conflict with Palestine, so when a Western artist actually does make an appearance in the country, it’s a pretty big deal. So much so, in fact, that the country is literally delaying an election to accommodate Britney Spears’ upcoming performance in Tel Aviv.

As Israel’s Haaretz reports, the Israeli Labor Party’s July 3rd election has been delayed a day as to not conflict with Spears’ concert in Tel Aviv for that night. Apparently, party officials had concerns over whether there would be enough security to handle both events. Additionally, voting booths are to be situated in close proximity to the concert venue, potentially causing major traffic congestion. Thus, the election has been pushed back to July 4th.

In addition to Spears, both Radiohead and Coldplay are scheduled to play concerts in the region this summer. Coldplay, in particular, hope their shows will bridge the divide between the two conflicting countries. Those planning to attend any of these events have the option of staying at Banksy’s new West Bank Hotel.