James Blake seemingly hasn’t taken a breather since releasing his excellent 2016 album, The Colour in Anything. The UK crooner has lent his talents to records by Frank Ocean and Vince Staples and even has a couple of tour dates lined up opening for none other than Radiohead. Just last week he revealed his music video for “My Willing Heart”, starring Natalie Portman.
Today, Blake appears on an all-new Mount Kimbie song called “We Go Home Together”. A soulful, organ-backed number, it’s the latest in a long line of collaborations from these two British acts who go way back. Both have performed together live (Blake even provided back-up vocals early on in his career) as well as released a few joint songs and remixes.
“We Go Home Together” is accompanied by a short film from Frank Lebon. Like the track, it’s a delicate and somewhat abstract watch. Check it out below.
“We Go Home Together” Artwork:
Mount Kimbie’s last album was 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth, however, it appears they may be prepping a return, as they’ve just announced a batch of North American tour dates. They’re also launching their NTS Radio residency this week, which is expected to feature cameos from Blake, Julia Holter, Connan Mockasin and Savages.
Mount Kimbie 2017 Tour Dates:
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Music & Arts Festival
05/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/31 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
06/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/06 – Boise, ID @ The Reef
06/07 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
06/10 – Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland Music & Arts Festival
06/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/12 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/15 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Pitch Festival
07/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
07/08 – Neuss, DE @ Open Source Festival
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival