Since turning heads in 2016 with a batch of whimsical bedroom recordings, Jay Som released the well-received Everybody Works and found herself booked on a number of notable festivals, including Bonaroo and Brooklyn’s Northside Festival. A new song, “Turn the Other Cheek”, released via the anti-Trump Our First 100 Days project, shows that the Bay Area artist has plenty more tricks up her sleeve.

“Turn the Other Cheek” is a bright, jaunty track that underscores Melina Duterte’s modified vocals with plinking pianos, accordion-like synth pulses, and horn effects plucked from mid-aughts indie. “Will I make it to Heaven?” she asks in the song; keep dropping tracks like this, we think, and that’s an emphatic “yes”.

Jay Som is also heading out on a U.S. headlining tour this summer, kicking things off with a set at May’s Sasquatch! Music Festival. See the full tour schedule below.

Jay Som 2017 Tour Dates:

05/28 – The Gorge, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/03 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Northside Festival

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Chicago, IL @ Green Man Fest

06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Phono Del Sol Festival

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival

08/03-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

09/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/10 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Back Room

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

09/16 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

09/23 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/24 – Raleigh, Durham, NC @ Local 506

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar