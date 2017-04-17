Despite some critics worrying the franchise might be running out of gas, The Fate of the Furious beat out Star Wars: The Force Awakens this weekend to give it the strongest worldwide debut of all time. Still, it’s important for any franchise, no matter how successful, to continually reinvent itself, which is why the folks over at Funny or Die decided to reimagine the series with a new star at its center.

Beefy action stars like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham have traditionally anchored elevated the films, but it’s comedian Jerry Seinfeld who headlines this new trailer. Cars, after all, are his specialty these days. Watch it above.

While it’d be great to see some of Jerry’s jalopies chugging alongside the series’ fleet of sports cars, it’s more than likely that Seinfeld won’t be sitting down for Sunday dinner with Dom and the gang. “What’s the deal with these Fast & Furious movies?” he’d probably say. “They used to be about racing, now they’re about heistin’! I can’t keep up!”