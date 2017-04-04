Menu
Joey Bada$$ performs Trump-bashing single “Land of the Free” on Colbert — watch

The New York rapper's ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ album arrives on Friday

on April 04, 2017, 10:50am
With just days to go before the release of his sophomore album, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. Dressed in a white hoodie and draped in the American flag, he delivered an earnest, politically-charged performance of his Trump-bashing single “Land of the Free”. Here’s hoping our oppressive, racist Idiot in Chief gets the memo. Replay it up above.

ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, which features collaborations with J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q, and more, lands in stores this Friday, April 7th.

