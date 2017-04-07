Joey Bada$$ releases new album ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$: Stream/download

Today, Joey Bada$$ releases his new album, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full down below. Read our review of the album here.

ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ serves as the Brooklyn-bred rapper’s second to date following 2015’s acclaimed B4.DA.$$. It boasts 12 tracks as well as a number of A-list guests in J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q, and Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies.

As the Trump-bashing lead single “Land of the Free” proved, Bada$$ isn’t afraid to speak his political mind this time around. “Now that Obama’s out of office,” he told Billboard recently, “this can be said: Yeah, we were sleeping. It’s time to wake the fuck back up.”

“I’ve been watching all these events over the last four years and I’ve been feeling helpless,” he continued, alluding to the rise in police brutality against African-Americans. “But I feel like this is where it starts: me opening up the conversation.”

ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ Artwork:

ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ Tracklist:

01. Good Morning Amerikkka

02. For My People

03. Temptation

04. Land of the Free

05. Devastated

06. Y U Don’t Love Me?

07. Rockabye (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

08. Ring the Alarm (feat. Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko)

09. Super Predator (feat. Styles P)

10. Babylon (feat. Chronixx)

11. Legendary (feat. J. Cole)

12. Amerikkkan Idol