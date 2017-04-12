Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Last year’s delightful Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is getting the cinematic universe treatment, with J.K. Rowling stating that the movie is just the first of a five-film franchise. The second film in the franchise is set for release in November of 2018, and Johnny Depp, who knows a thing or two about franchises, is set to play villain Grindelwald, an evil wizard who has a long history with Albus Dumbledore of the original franchise. That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise when director David Yates confirmed that Dumbledore would definitely play a role in the forthcoming sequel. “We’re discussing who would play Dumbledore, any suggestions would be good,” he said at the time, and now it seems they’ve made a decision.

According to Variety, Jude Law has been tapped to play the iconic Hogwarts Headmaster. He’ll follow in the footsteps of Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. While Variety reports the studio had also been looking at Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jared Harris (son of Richard, natch), Law seems a solid choice, if only because he’s so used to playing authority figures.

“Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him,” Yates said. “I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”

Who would’ve guessed Dumbledore was such a hunk?