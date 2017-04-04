Menu
Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams to play Pilgrimage Festival 2017

Timberlake serves as a "partner and producer" of the Tennessee festival

on April 04, 2017
Photo by Ester Segretto

Last year, Justin Timberlake signed on as a “partner and producer” of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in his native Tennessee. As part of his role, the musician will work closely “on the creative direction” of the festival. For the 2017 installment, set to take place September 23rd and 24th in Franklin, that means headlining performances from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Timberlake himself.

Other notable acts include Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr., Walk the Moon, Fitz and the Tantrums, Shovels and Rope, Valerie June, Langhorne Slim, Pokey LaFarge, Karen Elson, Ruby Amanu, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, and more.

GA and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.

