If there’s any justice for the female-led action film, Atomic Blonde is going to become known for three things. One, Charlize Theron is the most badass action star with two X chromosomes this decade has ever seen. Two, David Leitch has well earned his job helming Deadpool 2. Three, this movie’s soundtrack is aces.

All of that comes together rather nicely in the new trailer for the film. The preview is soundtracked by the epic mashup of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” with Depeche Mode’s classic “Personal Jesus” that stormed the Interwebs back in 2013. “Personal Yeezus” lines perfectly fits Leitch’s stylish spy intrigue, from the steamy sex scene to that vicious kitchen fight. What’s more, it splices in almost inperceptively with a cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday” by HEALTH.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2017)

Besides the killer music, of course, the movie looks pretty badass. Based on Antony Johnston’s graphic novel The Coldest City, the film’s all-star cast also features James McAvoy, Toby Jones, John Goodman, and Sofia Boutella. Atomic Blonde opens July 28th; watch the latest trailer above, and find the official synopsis below.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel series The Coldest City, by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.