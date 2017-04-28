Menu
Katy Perry and Migos dine on new song “Bon Appétit” — listen

The latest preview of Perry's forthcoming album

by
on April 28, 2017, 12:05am
Although Katy Perry has yet to divulge the details behind her first album since 2013, she has teased fans with a pair of singles. February brought “Chained to the Rhythm”; now, just in time for the warm weather, Perry is picnicking in France on “Bon Appétit”, a collaboration with Migos.

Perry hasn’t often dabbled in hip-hop, but when she has — such as on 2013’s Grammy-nominated “Dark Horse” featuring Juicy J — she’s found success. As for her latest collaboration? Stream it down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Perry will serve as the musical guest on the May 20th episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Dwayne Johnson. Her last LP was 2013’s Prism.

