Although Katy Perry has yet to divulge the details behind her first album since 2013, she has teased fans with a pair of singles. February brought “Chained to the Rhythm”; now, just in time for the warm weather, Perry is picnicking in France on “Bon Appétit”, a collaboration with Migos.

Perry hasn’t often dabbled in hip-hop, but when she has — such as on 2013’s Grammy-nominated “Dark Horse” featuring Juicy J — she’s found success. As for her latest collaboration? Stream it down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Perry will serve as the musical guest on the May 20th episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Dwayne Johnson. Her last LP was 2013’s Prism.