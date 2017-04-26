Katy Perry announces new single with Migos, “Bon Appétit”

Since hitting it big (like, Ellen big) with “Bad and Boujee”, Migos have continued their takeover of popular culture. They have a song on the Fate of the Furious soundtrack, collaborated with Frank Ocean and Calvin Harris on “Slide”, and even made appearances at Coachella thanks to Future and DJ Khaled. For their next trick, the Georgia trio will feature alongside one of the reigning queens of pop music: Katy Perry.

Perry took to Twitter to announce “Bon Appétit”, a new single featuring Migos that’s set to drop April 28th. That’s the cover art up above, and you Perry’s Tweet below.

Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17 👩🏼‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/zG3m2ex0Ws — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 26, 2017

In related news, Perry has been announced as the musical guest for the season finale of Saturday Night Live. (Perhaps she’ll bring Migos along for the ride?) Perry’s episode, which will feature host Dwayne Johnson, will air on May 20th. The week prior on May 13th, Melissa McCarthy will host while HAIM provide the musical entertainment. LCD Soundsystem will be making their SNL debut on May 6th during an episode with host Chris Pine.