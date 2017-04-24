Kendrick Lamar announces The DAMN. Tour for Summer 2017

Photo by Philip Cosores
On the heels of his back-to-back headlining performances at Coachella, Kendrick Lamar has announced a proper North American tour behind his latest masterpiece, DAMN.
The 17-city jaunt kicks off July 12th in Phoenix and runs through early August. Joining Kendrick on the road are Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.
See the full schedule below.
Kendrick Lamar 2017 Tour Dates:
05/05-07 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
07/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infitinite Energy Arena
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/26 – Aurburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Aurburn Hills
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center