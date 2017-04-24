Kendrick Lamar announces The DAMN. Tour for Summer 2017

Photo by Philip Cosores

On the heels of his back-to-back headlining performances at Coachella, Kendrick Lamar has announced a proper North American tour behind his latest masterpiece, DAMN.

The 17-city jaunt kicks off July 12th in Phoenix and runs through early August. Joining Kendrick on the road are Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.

See the full schedule below.

Kendrick Lamar 2017 Tour Dates:

05/05-07 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

07/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infitinite Energy Arena

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/26 – Aurburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Aurburn Hills

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center