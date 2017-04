Good news for Cousin Tyrone, he’ll soon have a new vinyl record to chomp on. Kendrick Lamar’s latest opus, DAMN., is out now digitally and on CD. Come July, however, he’ll begin shipping wax copies of the album. Pre-orders are now ongoing for a vinyl bundle that comes autographed by the Lamar.

Earlier today, Lamar released a video for "DNA." starring actor Don Cheadle.