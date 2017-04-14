Kendrick Lamar releases new album DAMN.: Stream/download

Kendrick Lamar’s new album, the emphatically titled DAMN., has officially arrived. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full down below.
The 14-track effort follows To Pimp A Butterfly, crowned the best LP of 2015, and last year’s untitled unmastered. Though DAMN. doesn’t feature a ton of guests like previous records, it does boast contributions from Rihanna, and rather curiously, U2.
Also included is Los Angeles-based musician Zacari, a Top Dawg Entertainment affiliate who’s collaborated with Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad. As for production, James Blake, BadBadNotGood, and The Alchemist have credits. Additionally, Atlanta mega producer Mike WiLL Made It — who recently put out a mixtape featuring K. Dot — lent a hand to a number of tracks, including chart-topping masterpiece “HUMBLE.”
Like the album itself, all songs have capitalized one-word titles, such as “BLOOD.”, “DNA.”, “PRIDE.”, “LOVE.”, and “GOD.” The 13th and final track is dubbed “DUCKWORTH.”, Lamar’s real-life last name.
DAMN. Tracklist:
01. BLOOD.
02. DNA.
03. YAH
04. ELEMENT.
05. FEEL.
06. LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)
07. PRIDE.
08. HUMBLE.
09. LUST.
10. LOVE.
11. XXX (feat. U2)
12. GOD.
13. FEAR.
14. DUCKWORTH.