Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Kendrick Lamar releases new album DAMN.: Stream/download

King Kendrick is back with the follow-up to magnum opus To Pimp A Butterfly

by
on April 13, 2017, 11:00pm
0 comments

Kendrick Lamar’s new album, the emphatically titled DAMN., has officially arrived. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full down below.

The 14-track effort follows To Pimp A Butterfly, crowned the best LP of 2015, and last year’s untitled unmastered. Though DAMN. doesn’t feature a ton of guests like previous records, it does boast contributions from Rihanna, and rather curiously, U2.

Also included is Los Angeles-based musician Zacari, a Top Dawg Entertainment affiliate who’s collaborated with Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad. As for production, James BlakeBadBadNotGood, and The Alchemist have credits. Additionally, Atlanta mega producer Mike WiLL Made It — who recently put out a mixtape featuring K. Dot — lent a hand to a number of tracks, including chart-topping masterpiece “HUMBLE.”

Like the album itself, all songs have capitalized one-word titles, such as “BLOOD.”, “DNA.”, “PRIDE.”, “LOVE.”, and “GOD.” The 13th and final track is dubbed “DUCKWORTH.”, Lamar’s real-life last name.

DAMN. Tracklist:
01. BLOOD.
02. DNA.
03. YAH
04. ELEMENT.
05. FEEL.
06. LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)
07. PRIDE.
08. HUMBLE.
09. LUST.
10. LOVE.
11. XXX (feat. U2)
12. GOD.
13. FEAR.
14. DUCKWORTH.

Previous Story
Dave Chappelle and John Mayer pay tribute to the late Charlie Murphy at Ohio concert — watch
Next Story
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie share new single “In My World” — listen
No comments
More Stories