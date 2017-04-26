Menu
Kevin Gates sentenced to 30 months in prison

An outstanding warrant was discovered as he was being processed for release from prison last month

April 26, 2017
Last month, rapper Kevin Gates was due to be freed from prison after serving a six-month sentence for kicking a woman in the face during a 2015 show. As he was being processed for release, however, authorities discovered an outstanding warrant for a 2013 weapons charge and arrested him again. Today, the Baton Rouge native appeared in court to face the gun case and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

As TMZ reports, Gates received the sentence after pleading guilty to the charge of felony gun possession. His attorney, Herschel Rush, said “we are very pleased with the result of 30 months” because such charges can carry up to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Legal troubles are nothing new for the controversial rapper. From 2008 to 2011, Gate’s career was put on hold when he served a prison sentence, but he eventually found mainstream success with 2016’s Islah. Unfortunately, it seems like old habits are hard to leave behind.

