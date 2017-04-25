Menu
Kevin Morby longs to be free on new song, “Bag of Rats”, via Our First 100 Days — listen

The new song won't appear on his forthcoming album, City Music, which is due out on June 16th

by
on April 25, 2017, 2:15pm
0 comments

Folksy singer-songwriter Kevin Morby is having a busy year. In addition to releasing his fourth LP, City Music, the former Woods member will be a consistent presence on this year’s festival scene, with appearances lined up at Bonaroo, Boston Calling, and Primavera Sound. Somehow, he’s still found time to contribute a new song called “Bag of Rats” to Secretly Canadian’s anti-Trump project, Our First 100 Days.

“A bag of rats” sounds like a pretty good insult for our current commander-in-chief, but Morby’s meaning is a touch more elegant. The dusty, charming track celebrates the small moments that life’s curveballs can’t ever take away. He sings, “Dance with me / by the sea / or up in a tree / or let’s get free, you and me.” That sounds nice. Give it a listen below.

Since Trump’s inauguration, Our First 100 Days has released a new song each day, with all profits benefitting charities centered around issues directly affected by Trump’s policies. At number 96, Morby’s is one of the last songs to comprise the ambitious compilation. Learn more about the project here.

Morby’s City Music arrives on June 16th via Dead Oceans.

