Photo by Nina Corcoran

City Music is the forthcoming album from Kevin Morby, slated to hit shelves June 16th through Dead Oceans. It follows last year’s well-received Singing Saw and represents the singer-songwriter’s fourth overall.

Our first look at the LP came with the March-released single “Come to Me Now”. Today, Morby has let loose another track in “Aboard My Train”. According to the former Woods member, the snappy number is about the various people he’s befriended since becoming a musician.

“Doing what I do, people are constantly coming in and out of your life,” the indie folk troubadour notes in a press statement. “The moment you think you’ll never see someone again, they reappear and that’s what this song is about starting with my first best friend, Pablo, who lived on my street in Tulsa, and was my first memory of having a best friend.”

In an accompanying self-directed music video, Morby can be seen scribbling the names of some of these friends (Justin, Meg, Cyrus, etc.) across a mirror. “I wanted to make a video at home, something sort of lo-fi,” he explains. “I kind of missed the challenge of having to come up with something creative with little to no money.”

Check it out below.

In support of City Music, Morby will spend the next couple of months on the road, headlining shows as well as performing at festivals like Boston Calling, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Newport Folk Festival, and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. Find his upcoming itinerary here.

City Music Tracklist:

01. Come To Me Now

02. Crybaby

03. 1234

04. Aboard My Train

05. Dry Your Eyes

06. Flannery

07. City Music

08. Tin Can

09. Caught In My Eye

10. Night Time

11. Pearly Gates

12. Downtown’s Lights