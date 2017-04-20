Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Sarah Palin cause America’s eyes to bleed with visit to White House

During his eight years in office, Barack Obama welcomed the likes of Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, and Frank Ocean to Capitol Hill. Heck, Bruce Springsteen showed up once to perform a secret concert in his honor.

That was then. This is now:

.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

Wow this Ghostbusters 2 reboot fucking sucks pic.twitter.com/2qrG0gRrRA — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 20, 2017

Sarah Palin visits White House with Kid Rock, Ted Nugent https://t.co/zjbft9Sike pic.twitter.com/2yp0hHIpsx — The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2017

Yup, that’s Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and ya know, gosh darn Sarah Palin all cozying up with “President” Trump at the White House, as Stereogum points out. All three pro-Drumpfers were invited to dine with the Sentient Cheeto on Wednesday night, where they presumably indulged in overdone streak and immigrants’ tears. Obviously these are the kinds of people you want in your corner when you’re trying to “make America great again.”