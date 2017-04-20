Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Sarah Palin cause America’s eyes to bleed with visit to White House

During his eight years in office, Barack Obama welcomed the likes of Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, and Frank Ocean to Capitol Hill. Heck, Bruce Springsteen showed up once to perform a secret concert in his honor.
That was then. This is now:
Yup, that’s Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and ya know, gosh darn Sarah Palin all cozying up with “President” Trump at the White House, as Stereogum points out. All three pro-Drumpfers were invited to dine with the Sentient Cheeto on Wednesday night, where they presumably indulged in overdone streak and immigrants’ tears. Obviously these are the kinds of people you want in your corner when you’re trying to “make America great again.”