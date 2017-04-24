Kings of Leon announce North American fall tour, including dates with Dawes

Kings of Leon have added a new leg of North American tour dates for the fall.

Spanning from late September through the last week of October, the trek features gigs in Charlotte, Nashville, Vancouver, Los Angeles, St. Paul, and Tampa. They’ll be joined by SoCal folk rockers Dawes and some other special guests that have yet to be announced.

These newest dates come in continued support of Kings of Leon’s 2016 album, WALLS, and follow a stateside stint with Deerhunter and Nathaniel Rateliff and a European summer tour.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Kings of Leon 2017 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre %

04/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion %

05/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

05/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion %

05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival %

05/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater %

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood %

05/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %

05/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre %

05/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center %

05/28 – Hull, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/03 – Vienna, AT @ Rock in Vienna

06/05 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena

06/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Hessentag

06/14 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/17 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena

06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/21 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo San Siro

06/23 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox

06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

06/27 – Vilnius, LT @ Siemens Arena

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01-04 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/06 – London, UK @ British Summer Time

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

07/28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #

08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater #

08/02 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center #

08/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater #

08/06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

08/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

08/14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #

08/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

08/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center #

08/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/26 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #

09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ First Tennessee Park &

10/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena @

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl &

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @

10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank &

10/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre @

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center @

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center @

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center @

10/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Ampthitheater @

10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place @

10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre @

10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre @

% = w/ Deerhunter

# = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff

& = w/ special guests TBA

@ = w/ Dawes

Revisit the video for WALLS single “Reverend”: