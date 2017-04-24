Kings of Leon announce North American fall tour, including dates with Dawes

Kings of Leon have added a new leg of North American tour dates for the fall.
Spanning from late September through the last week of October, the trek features gigs in Charlotte, Nashville, Vancouver, Los Angeles, St. Paul, and Tampa. They’ll be joined by SoCal folk rockers Dawes and some other special guests that have yet to be announced.
These newest dates come in continued support of Kings of Leon’s 2016 album, WALLS, and follow a stateside stint with Deerhunter and Nathaniel Rateliff and a European summer tour.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Kings of Leon 2017 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre %
04/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion %
05/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %
05/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion %
05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival %
05/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater %
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood %
05/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %
05/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre %
05/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center %
05/28 – Hull, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend
05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/03 – Vienna, AT @ Rock in Vienna
06/05 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena
06/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Hessentag
06/14 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/17 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena
06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/21 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo San Siro
06/23 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox
06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
06/27 – Vilnius, LT @ Siemens Arena
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01-04 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
07/06 – London, UK @ British Summer Time
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #
07/28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #
07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #
08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater #
08/02 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center #
08/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater #
08/06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #
08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
08/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #
08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #
08/14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #
08/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #
08/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #
08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center #
08/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/26 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #
09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &
09/28 – Nashville, TN @ First Tennessee Park &
10/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena @
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl &
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @
10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @
10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank &
10/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre @
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center @
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center @
10/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center @
10/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Ampthitheater @
10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place @
10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre @
10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre @
% = w/ Deerhunter
# = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff
& = w/ special guests TBA
@ = w/ Dawes
Revisit the video for WALLS single “Reverend”: