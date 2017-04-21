Kraftwerk announce new live album and 3D concert film

Photo by Robert Altman

Kraftwerk have brought their acclaimed 3D live show to countries far and wide over the last few years, including on their first full UK trek in over a decade. Awesomely enough, those performances have been captured and will be released as a live album and 3D concert film called 3-D The Catalogue.

(Read: The 20 Best Sci-Fi Albums)

Due out May 26th, the new collection features full album performances of eight Kraftwerk albums: Autobahn, Radioactivity, Trans Europe Express, The Man-Machine, Computer World, Techno Pop (previously released as Electric Cafe), Tour De France, and the 1991 remix compilation The Mix. The set will be available on various formats (DVD, vinyl, CD, digitally, and streaming platforms), as well as Blu-Ray, which comes accompanied with a 236-page book.

For those fans who perhaps want a more condensed experience, there will be two shortened versions of the release. Featuring just an assortment of tracks from those eight LPs, these versions will come out on Blu-Ray, DVD, and double-vinyl.

Watch a trailer for the release below, followed by video of Kraftwerk’s performance at the 2014 Summer Sonic Festival in Japan.

For those fans who perform seeing Kraftwerk’s 3D show in person, they’ll be touring the UK this June in addition to a residency in Antwerp, Belgium. See the full schedule below.

Kraftwerk 2017 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (Autobahn)

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (Radio-Activity)

05/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (Trans Europe Express)

05/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (The Man Machine)

05/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (Computerworld)

05/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (Technopop)

05/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (The Mix)

05/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Koningin Elisabethzaal (Tour De France)

06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre

06/03 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre

06/04 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront Hall

06/06 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

06/07 – Brighton, UK @ Centre

06/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

06/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

06/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

06/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

06/14 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage

06/15 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

06/17 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

06/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

06/21 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/22 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/23 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

07/01 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Ehrenhof (Tour De France)

07/07 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival

08/05 – Viana do Castelo, PT @ Neopop Festival