Lady Gaga took the stage at Coachella as the festival’s Saturday night headliner (in place of a pregnant Beyoncé). Gaga delivered the goods with a career-spanning set that included the surprise debut of a brand new brand new song called “The Cure”. Following her performance, she released a studio version of the track via streaming platforms. Listen/watch below.
“The Cure” marks Gaga’s first new music since last year’s LP, Joanne.
Here was Gaga’s full Coachella setlist:
Setlist:
Scheiße
LoveGame
John Wayne
Just Dance
Born This Way
Venus
A-Yo
Sexxx Dreams
Telephone
Alejandro
Teeth
The Cure
The Edge of Glory (Acoustic)
Speechless
Yoü and I
Million Reasons
Encore:
Poker Face
Bad Romance