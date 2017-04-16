Menu
Lady Gaga debuts new song “The Cure” at Coachella — watch

She subsequently released a studio version of the track via streaming platforms

by
on April 16, 2017, 12:55pm
0 comments

Lady Gaga took the stage at Coachella as the festival’s Saturday night headliner (in place of a pregnant Beyoncé). Gaga delivered the goods with a career-spanning set that included the surprise debut of a brand new brand new song called “The Cure”. Following her performance, she released a studio version of the track via streaming platforms. Listen/watch below.

“The Cure” marks Gaga’s first new music since last year’s LP, Joanne.

Here was Gaga’s full Coachella setlist:

Setlist:
Scheiße
LoveGame
John Wayne
Just Dance
Born This Way
Venus
A-Yo
Sexxx Dreams
Telephone
Alejandro
Teeth
The Cure
The Edge of Glory (Acoustic)
Speechless
Yoü and I
Million Reasons

Encore:
Poker Face
Bad Romance

