Lady Gaga took the stage at Coachella as the festival’s Saturday night headliner (in place of a pregnant Beyoncé). Gaga delivered the goods with a career-spanning set that included the surprise debut of a brand new brand new song called “The Cure”. Following her performance, she released a studio version of the track via streaming platforms. Listen/watch below.

“The Cure” marks Gaga’s first new music since last year’s LP, Joanne.

Here was Gaga’s full Coachella setlist:

Setlist:

Scheiße

LoveGame

John Wayne

Just Dance

Born This Way

Venus

A-Yo

Sexxx Dreams

Telephone

Alejandro

Teeth

The Cure

The Edge of Glory (Acoustic)

Speechless

Yoü and I

Million Reasons

Encore:

Poker Face

Bad Romance