Lana Del Rey reveal Lust For Life album cover

Lana Del Rey has a new album called Lust For Life on the way. She released the album’s first single, “Love”, and corresponding video back in February. Last month, she revealed the album’s title via a supernatural trailer which depicted her as a witch living inside the “H’ of the Hollywood sign, whipping up spells of new music (and a curse on Donald Trump). Now, she’s unveiled the album’s artwork, which you can see above.

Recent rumors have the album coming on May 26th, but that remains unconfirmed. Whenever it does surface, it’ll mark Del Rey’s fifth full-length effort to date following 2015’s Honeymoon.

Lust For Life

Watch the romantic video for “Love”: