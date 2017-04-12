Photo by Tyler Knight

On May 19th, Land of Talk will release their first album in almost a decade, Life After Youth. The follow-up to 2010’s Cloak and Cipher collects 10 new tracks, which were produced and mixed by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth) and Jace Lasek (Besnard Lakes).

Due via Saddle Creek, Life After Youth comes after a rocky last couple of years for Land of Talk singer/guitarist Elizabeth Powell. In addition to losing her voice, the band leader dealt with bouts of post-tour fatigue, the accidental loss of diligently made new recordings, and illness in the family.

After sharing a pair of songs in “This Time” and “Inner Lover”, the Canadian indie rockers have broken off a third cut in “Loving”. The gauzy, charming track features songwriting assistance and additional vocals from folk singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten.

Hear it down below.

Life After Youth Artwork:

Life After Youth Tracklist:

01. Yes You Were

02. This Time

03. Loving

04. What Was I Thinking?

05. Spiritual Intimidation

06. Heartcore

07. Inner Lover

08. World Made

09. In Florida

10. Macabre