Laurel Halo announces new album, shares shape-shifting “Jelly” — listen

Ambient artist returns to Hyperdub for the follow-up to 2013's Chance of Rain

on April 20, 2017, 12:36pm
Electronic musician Laurel Halo will be back with a new album on June 23rd. Dubbed Dust, it follows 2015’s In Situ double EP and 2013’s Chance of Rain full-length. It also marks her return to London imprint Hyperdub.

The upcoming effort includes 11 tracks, described by a press release as “loose and languid,” “sun-filled, melted and at times, heavy-hearted and obscure.” Halo is joined by a handful of special guest collaborators in Julia Holter, Klein, Lafawndah, Michael Salu, and Diamond Terrifie, among others.

As a teaser, Halo has shared lead single “Jelly”. As its title suggests, the Klein and Lafawndah-assisted cut features gooey, shape-shifting arrangements. Hear it for yourself down below via its lyric video.

Dust Artwork:

laurel halo dust album Laurel Halo announces new album, shares shape shifting Jelly listen

Dust Tracklist:
01. Sun to Solar
02. Jelly
03. Koinos
04. Arschkriecher
05. Moonwalk
06. Nicht Ohne Risiko
07. Who Won?
08. Like an L
09. Syzygy
10. Do U Ever Happen
11. Buh-Bye

