Electronic musician Laurel Halo will be back with a new album on June 23rd. Dubbed Dust, it follows 2015’s In Situ double EP and 2013’s Chance of Rain full-length. It also marks her return to London imprint Hyperdub.

The upcoming effort includes 11 tracks, described by a press release as “loose and languid,” “sun-filled, melted and at times, heavy-hearted and obscure.” Halo is joined by a handful of special guest collaborators in Julia Holter, Klein, Lafawndah, Michael Salu, and Diamond Terrifie, among others.

As a teaser, Halo has shared lead single “Jelly”. As its title suggests, the Klein and Lafawndah-assisted cut features gooey, shape-shifting arrangements. Hear it for yourself down below via its lyric video.

Dust Artwork:

Dust Tracklist:

01. Sun to Solar

02. Jelly

03. Koinos

04. Arschkriecher

05. Moonwalk

06. Nicht Ohne Risiko

07. Who Won?

08. Like an L

09. Syzygy

10. Do U Ever Happen

11. Buh-Bye