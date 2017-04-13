LeBron James previews new Kendrick Lamar album DAMN. on Instagram

12 hours from now, Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN. will be released to the general public. However, a few lucky souls have received an advanced listen. Namely: NBA superstar LeBron James.

Like anyone in his enviable position, James has taken to Instagram and shared video of himself listening to the album. Aside from teaser track “HUMBLE.”, it marks our first preview of the highly-anticipated new album. Check out the clips by clicking on James’ profile photo and opening Instagram Stories (note: you need to be on a mobile device in order for it to work).

For everyone stuck on a desktop, revisit the video for “HUMBLE” below.