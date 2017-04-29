Liam Gallagher declares war on the “gobshite” from Blur and the “creepy one” from Oasis

Former Britpop rivals Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher buried the hatchet a few years back and since made up for lost time with a pair of collaborations. After teaming up onstage to celebrate The Clash’s Paul Simonon’s 60th birthday back in 2015, Gallagher joined Albarn in the studio as he worked on Gorillaz’s latest album, Humanz. (Gallagher ended up singing on the closing track, “We’ve Got the Power”.)

In light of Humanz’s release, Albarn and Gallagher both spoke with New York about their new-found partnership. “I thought it might be cute, the idea of us singing about the power to love each other,” Albarn explained. Gallagher added that he hopes Albarn will return to the favor by appearing on one of his upcoming records.

The biggest takeaway from the interview, however, were the comments both men had for Noel’s brother, Liam. “Of course, no one’s asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet. No doubt he’d have a fantastic one-liner about what a bunch of fucking knobheads we are,” Albarn quipped. Noel was a little more frank, saying, “Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything.”

Well, wouldn’t you know it, Liam has responded — and it’s quintessential Liam. “Now that dick out of blur and the creepy 1 out of oasis need to hang there heads in shame as it’s no dancing in the streets as you were LG x” he tweeted. When someone replied noting that Liam had previously called his brother a “potato” and how it was a more creative insult, Liam responded, “He’s the creepiest soul in the world watch out he’s behind you.” Liam then took a third pass, tweeting, “That gobshite out of blur might have turned noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me nxt time i see him there’s gonna be war.”

I know the stories about Liam Gallagher’s petty insults are becoming redundant, but whatever. They’re still funny as hell.

