Life finds a way: Jeff Goldblum to return for Jurassic World 2

Don’t get preoccupied with whether or not he should, just stop and appreciate that he is: Jeff Goldblum will once again run with dinosaurs, as he’s signed on to reprise his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldblum will return to the world he previously visited in 1993’s Jurassic Park and 1997’s Jurassic Park: The Lost World for the forthcoming Jurassic World sequel.

The film is being directed by A Monster Calls helmer J.A. Bayona from a script written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Not much is known about the movie’s plot, but one rumor has it entitled Jurassic World: Epoch and featuring a story about weaponized dinos. If that’s true, Goldblum’s Malcolm will, ah, certainly question the, uh, the lack of humility before nature there.

In the original two Jurassic Park movies, Dr. Ian Malcolm was a smart aleck mathematician specializing in chaos theory who’s brought in as an insurance consultant. His quick wit and agitating charm allowed him to survive two different dino islands, as well as give the movies some of their most quotable lines. The character was also referenced in the background of Jurassic World, where a copy of his book, God Creates Dinosaurs, is seen being read by Katie McGrath’s Zara on the monorail and later on the desk of Jake Johnson’s Lowery.

This time around, he’ll join the returning Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside B.D. Wong, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, and Ted Levine. Jurassic World 2 has a staggering $260 million budget and is set for a June 22nd, 2018 release.