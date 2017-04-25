Menu
Life is Beautiful reveals 2017 lineup: Gorillaz, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, and Bill Nye the Science Guy

Plus: MUSE, Blink-182, The xx, MGMT, HAIM, ScHoolboy Q, De La Soul, and many more

on April 25, 2017, 1:25pm
Photo of Lorde by Philip Cosores

Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful has revealed its 2017 lineup. The three-day event goes down September 22nd-24th in downtown Sin City.

Gorillaz, Chance the Rapper, MUSE, and Lorde top this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include Blink-182, The xx, MGMT, HAIM, ScHoolboy Q, De La Soul, Pusha T, Vince Staples, Cage the Elephant, Local Natives, Tycho, the No Doubt-AFI supergroup DREAMCAR, Lil Dicky, Kiesza, TOKiMONSTA, Kali Uchis, Mura Masa, PVRIS, and more. Additionally, Bill Nye the Science Guy will speak at the festival as part of its Ideas Series.

Three-day passes will be on sale starting Thursday, April 27th at 10 a.m. PST via the festival’s website.

Watch the festival’s lineup announcement video featuring some of Vegas’ top entertainers, including Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère, KÀ, Michael Jackson ONE and The Beatles LOVE:

And here’s the lineup poster:

life is beautiful 2017 lineup Life is Beautiful reveals 2017 lineup: Gorillaz, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, and Bill Nye the Science Guy

