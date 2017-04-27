The latest album from Little Dragon, Season High, finds the band fluidly gliding between different electronic genres. Alternative R&B tracks become jazz freak-outs and smooth pop jams slip into synth ravers on a dime. Album opener “Celebrate” twists effortlessly between ’80s synthpop and solid funk, the sort of constant change that’s reflected in the track’s video. Directed by Ossain Melin, the clip is a hodgepodge of imagery, from frontwoman Yukimi Nagano looking out over a nondescript city to a stabbed piñata bleeding neon green to a bunch of people just pointing at a floor. It’s all warped with psychedelic effects, meaning you’re never quite sure what you’re going to see next. Check it out above.

In addition to the new video, Little Dragon have announced an expanded North American tour schedule. Running mostly through August, the new dates will bring the band to Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, and New York City. Find their complete itinerary below.

Little Dragon 2017 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

04/29 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

04/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

05/02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Beats Festival

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06/10-11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/15-17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sónar Festival

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

07/22 – Squaw Valley, CA @ Wanderlust Festival

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^

07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^

07/30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale

08/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/29 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

08/31 – New York City, NY @ Apollo Theater

09/07-09 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival

10/21 – Göteborg, SE @ Trädgär’n

10/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

10/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/13 – Hamburg, DK @ Mojo Club

* = w/ Goldlink

^ = w/ Glass Animals