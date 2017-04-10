Little Dragon are set to return with a new full-length called Season High this Friday, April 14th, via Loma Vista. The Swedish indietronica act already previewed the Nabuma Rubberband follow-up with a pair of singles, “High” and “Sweet”, and today they’ve shared another taste with “Celebrate”.

The song is just the sort of slightly hazy version of a celebration you’d expect from Little Dragon. There are distinctly ’80s reverberations on the percussion and synths, and frontwoman Yukimi Nagano’s cadence adds to the Prince-like vibes. The track also features a guest appearance by Agge, who played guitar on “No Love” from Little Dragon’s self-titled debut. Take a listen to the song below.

Season High is out digitally April 14th, with a physical release coming May 5th.