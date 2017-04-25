Live Nation marks National Concert Day by selling 1 million concerts tickets at a price of $20

Photos by​ ​​Philip Cosores

Entertainment giant Live Nation is easy to paint as the villain, what with their greedy consolidation of the festival market and last year’s laughable attempt to make up for Ticketmaster’s “excessive and deceptive” service fees. So in a move clearly designed to add some shine to their name, the corporation has announced its Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion, offering tickets to select summer tours for just $20.

From May 2nd to May 9th, 1,000,000 tickets to over 1,000 shows during 50 tours will be sold for one, crisp Andrew Jackson, without any additional fees. AT&T subscribers can even get in on the deal a day early on May 1st through the AT&T THANKS program. Regular on-sale begins at 8:00 AM local time, with the AT&T pre-sale starting at 10:00 AM.

Much like the original list of Ticketmaster free voucher shows, some solid tours are part of this $20 promotion. Kings of Leon, Future, Incubus with Jimmy Eat World, John Mayer, Depeche Mode, Deftones with Rise Against, Dead & Company, Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, and Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars are all part of the package. There’s a ton of classic rock, with tours like Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts; Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience; Chicago and The Doobie Brothers; Earth, Wind & Fire with Chic featuring Nile Rodgers; Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper; Deep Purple and Alice Cooper; and Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder also listed.

Oh, and Nickelback. You could also get tickets to Nickelback, ya know, if you wanted.

The special promotion comes as part of National Concert Day, a May 1st celebration of the upcoming summer concert season. Together with State Farm, Live Nation is also marking the day with a special concert event at New York City’s Irving Plaza.The eclectic bill includes The Roots, Foreigner, Daughtry, Prince Royce, and Jason Aldean. Oh, and Nickelback.

A list of the major nationally touring acts part of the Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion can be found below. A complete list, more info, and purchasing information can be found at livenation.com/20ticket.

Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion Tours:

Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

Chris Brown

Dead & Company

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with special guest The Edgar Winter Band

Def Leppard with Poison and Tesla

Deftones & Rise Against

Depeche Mode

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane

Foreigner and Cheap Trick with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

Future

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips

Hank Williams Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Incubus with special guest Jimmy Eat World

Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown

Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ featuring Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy

Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour

John Mayer

Kings of Leon

Korn with Stone Sour

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

Lifehouse and Switchfoot

Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows

Muse with special guest Thirty Seconds to Mars

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest

OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Prince Royce

Queen + Adam Lambert

Retra Futura

Rod Stewart with very special guest Cyndi Lauper

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris and Chris Janson

Straight No Chaser / Postmodern Jukebox

Styx and REO Speedwagon with special guest star Don Felder

Sublime with Rome and The Offspring

The KIDZ BOP Kids

Third Eye Blind with special guests Silversun Pickups

Train with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

Young the Giant with special guest Cold War Kids & Joywave

Zac Brown Band