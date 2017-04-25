Live Nation marks National Concert Day by selling 1 million concerts tickets at a price of $20

Photos by Philip Cosores
Entertainment giant Live Nation is easy to paint as the villain, what with their greedy consolidation of the festival market and last year’s laughable attempt to make up for Ticketmaster’s “excessive and deceptive” service fees. So in a move clearly designed to add some shine to their name, the corporation has announced its Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion, offering tickets to select summer tours for just $20.
From May 2nd to May 9th, 1,000,000 tickets to over 1,000 shows during 50 tours will be sold for one, crisp Andrew Jackson, without any additional fees. AT&T subscribers can even get in on the deal a day early on May 1st through the AT&T THANKS program. Regular on-sale begins at 8:00 AM local time, with the AT&T pre-sale starting at 10:00 AM.
Much like the original list of Ticketmaster free voucher shows, some solid tours are part of this $20 promotion. Kings of Leon, Future, Incubus with Jimmy Eat World, John Mayer, Depeche Mode, Deftones with Rise Against, Dead & Company, Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, and Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars are all part of the package. There’s a ton of classic rock, with tours like Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts; Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience; Chicago and The Doobie Brothers; Earth, Wind & Fire with Chic featuring Nile Rodgers; Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper; Deep Purple and Alice Cooper; and Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder also listed.
Oh, and Nickelback. You could also get tickets to Nickelback, ya know, if you wanted.
The special promotion comes as part of National Concert Day, a May 1st celebration of the upcoming summer concert season. Together with State Farm, Live Nation is also marking the day with a special concert event at New York City’s Irving Plaza.The eclectic bill includes The Roots, Foreigner, Daughtry, Prince Royce, and Jason Aldean. Oh, and Nickelback.
A list of the major nationally touring acts part of the Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion can be found below. A complete list, more info, and purchasing information can be found at livenation.com/20ticket.
Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion Tours:
Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell
Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs
Chicago and The Doobie Brothers
Chris Brown
Dead & Company
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with special guest The Edgar Winter Band
Def Leppard with Poison and Tesla
Deftones & Rise Against
Depeche Mode
Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane
Foreigner and Cheap Trick with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
Future
Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips
Hank Williams Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd
Incubus with special guest Jimmy Eat World
Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown
Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ featuring Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy
Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour
John Mayer
Kings of Leon
Korn with Stone Sour
Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
Lifehouse and Switchfoot
Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey
Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows
Muse with special guest Thirty Seconds to Mars
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men
Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest
OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur
Prince Royce
Queen + Adam Lambert
Retra Futura
Rod Stewart with very special guest Cyndi Lauper
Sam Hunt with Maren Morris and Chris Janson
Straight No Chaser / Postmodern Jukebox
Styx and REO Speedwagon with special guest star Don Felder
Sublime with Rome and The Offspring
The KIDZ BOP Kids
Third Eye Blind with special guests Silversun Pickups
Train with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield
Young the Giant with special guest Cold War Kids & Joywave
Zac Brown Band