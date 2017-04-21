Last month, we were treated to the news that the balladic electro-pop artists of London Grammar would be releasing a new album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, this summer. We’ve previously heard the piano-led title track, and now we’re privy to the album’s latest single, “Oh Woman Oh Man”.

More upbeat than its predecessor, the song finds the CoSigned trio pairing singer Hannah Reid’s sumptuous vocals over a subdued, noodling guitar line, synth washes, and tittering percussion. We can already see the festival crowds swaying. Listen to it below.

Crack producers Paul Epworth (Adele), Greg Kurstin (Sia, HAIM), and Jon Hopkins (Coldplay, Purity Ring) helped the band refine its sound. It’s their first release since If You Wait, a critical and commercial success upon its release in 2013.

Truth Is A Beautiful Thing arrives on June 9th via Metal & Dust/Ministry of Sound. The album release coincides with a number of festival dates, including stops at Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, and Osheaga.